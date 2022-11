Not Available

Popeye and Olive prepare to make a movie while his nephews watch. The movie is a significant portion of Popeye the Sailor Meets Ali Baba's Forty Thieves, which makes up over 80% of this release (beginning with Popeye, Olive, and Wimpy suffering in the desert), and despite admonitions, the nephews get involved a couple times, most notably tossing Popeye his can of spinach.