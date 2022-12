Not Available

Set sail for fun and excitement with Popeye, Olive Oyl, Bluto and the rest of the gang in this amazing collection of 31 early cartoons from the legendary Fleischer Studios, starring the world's strongest sailor man. In addition to the many entertaining demonstrations of the incredible powers of canned spinach, the set includes bonus "Popumentary" featurettes, the retrospective documentary "Out of the Inkwell: The Fleischer Story" and much more.