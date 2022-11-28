Popgala - De Vliegermolen, Voorburg, Netherlands

Not Available

1.Slade - Coz I Love You / Take Me Bak Ome, 2.Colin Blunstone - Time of the season / I Want Some More, 3.Argent - God Gave Rock And Roll To You / Keep On Rollin', 4.Country Gazette - Swing low sweet Chariot, 5.Rory Gallagher - Messin' With The Kid, 6.Chi Coltrane - I Will Not Dance, 7.Ry Cooder - Clean Up At Home / Tattler / Billy The Kid / Jesus On The Mainline, 8.The Eagles - Take It Easy / Tequila Sunrise / Saturday Night / Peaceful Easy Feeling / How Long / Certain Kind of Fool / Outlaw Man / Wichy Woman, 9. The Faces - Memphis Tennessee / True Blue/ Cindy Incidentally, 10.The Who - My Generation (Amsterdam '72).