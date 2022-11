Not Available

Gospel and blues icon Pops Staples, known as the "Father of Message Music," was the patriarch of an influential family band that led the charge during the civil rights movement of the 1960s, making music that called loudly for change. Filmed in 1995, just five years before his death, this memorable live concert replays Staples's best-loved hits, focusing on songs from his days with the Staples Singers as well as selections from his solo career.