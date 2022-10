Not Available

The hosts of this popular children's series hit the streets with several teams of daring rescue workers to see what their fast-paced life and livelihood are all about. Elisha Cuthbert joins firefighters as they put out a blaze, while Jay Baruchel suits up for a firefighting training session. Tyler Kyte heads out to the ocean to see if a lifeguard's job is truly a day at the beach, then meets a team of rescue dogs with some well-trained noses.