The documentary aims to show the religious and cultural legacy left by Iyá Nitinha. In the cultural aspect, Iyá Nitinha was the creator of the Atabaques Alabe FunFun Orchestra, a cultural heritage that shows the strength of atabaque in our culture. This woman planted in Miguel Couto, Baixada Fluminense a piece of root from the Terreiro da Casa Branca do Engenho Velho, a living tradition for more than 150 years.