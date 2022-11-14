P.O.R Takeover

Not Available

The year 2010 was truly a "takeover" for P.O.R. They came into this film with one goal; to top their previous "Uprising" film. They succeeded with flying colors, but we'll let you be the judge of that. This DVD features all new stunts, broken bones, new members, knock outs, & medical bills. In 2010 P.O.R had over 100 TV appearances, which broke several records in the Homegrown stunt scene. Also for the first time ever the entire crew came together for an entire week to challenge one another head to head, literally. So sit back as P.O.R takes you through an entire year of what they do best.