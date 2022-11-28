Not Available

'Sujon' is a reckless boy of 'Sundorpur'. But his father becomes addicted to gambling, which changes his life. He started working as a helper of "Chander Gari". There he meets with 'Pori' and in time they fall in love with each other. But Pori's mother is not happy about this and she fixes Pori's marriage in another place, which makes Sujon unhappy. He becomes furious and destroys Pori's mother's cake shop. Pori's mother tries to kill Sujon with a sharp weapon but the villagers stop her. So Pori's mother complains against Sujon at the nearest police station and they arrest Sujon. The police officer Abid likes him which makes it easy for Sujon to flee from the station. Sujon goes to stop the wedding and escape into the forest with Pori. Abid starts to look for them. But in one situation Sujon rescues Abid from danger and saves Abid's life. So Abid promises to make their marriage happen.