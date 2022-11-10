Porco Rosso, known in Japan as Crimson Pig (Kurenai no Buta) is the sixth animated film by Hayao Miyazaki and released in 1992. You're introduced to an Italian World War I fighter ace, now living as a freelance bounty hunter chasing "air pirates" in the Adriatic Sea. He has been given a curse that changed his head to that of a pig. Once called Marco Pagot, he is now known to the world as "Porco Rosso", Italian for "Red Pig."
|Shûichirô Moriyama
|Kurenai no Buta (voice)
|Tokiko Katô
|Jina-sama (voice)
|Sanshi Katsura
|Pikkoro-oyaji (voice)
|Tsunehiko Kamijô
|Manmayuto no shachô (voice)
|Akemi Okamura
|Fio Pikkoro (voice)
|Hiroko Seki
|Bâ-chan (voice)
