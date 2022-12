Not Available

Porcupine Tree live on Rockpalast 19 November 2005. Disc 1: 1. "Intro" 2. "Open Car" 3. "Blackest Eyes" 4. "Lazarus" 5. "Futile" 6. "Mellotron Scratch" 7. "Mother and Child Divided" 8. ".3" 9. "So Called Friend" Disc 2: 1. "Arriving Somewhere But Not Here" 2. "The Sound of Muzak" 3. "Start of Something Beautiful" 4. "Halo" 5. "Radioactive Toy" 6. "Trains"