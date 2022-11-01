Not Available

Hari (Jeeva) is an unemployed youth who runs a pavement book shop in Tripiclane area. His father (Nagesh) an upright retired school teacher buys him a shop in a building with his PF money. He names it “Periyar Bookshop” and runs it with friend Karunas. Meanwhile he constantly bumps into Pooja (Pooja), a television reporter and a love-hate relationship happens! However, one day a Malaysian based businessman (Seeman) comes and evicts him from the shop claiming that the place belongs to him. Hari discovers that his father was cheated by a land mafia gang which specializes in forged documents and is hand-in-glove with revenue officials. Hari decides to take the gauntlet and unveil the evil forces behind those property grabbers.