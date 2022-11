Not Available

Porichoi is a 2013 Bengali Language drama film written & directed by Ms. Rupali Guha. It's theatrical release on 21 July 2013. The film is a story of father and daughter, played by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Indrani Chakraborty, highlighting Bengali-speaking Asians living in the UK who find various means to stay connected with their homeland, especially during adversities.