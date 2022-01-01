Not Available

Porkkalam (Tamil: போர்க்களம்; English: Battlefield) is a 2010 Indian Tamil-language action film directed by debutant Bandi Saroj Kumar. Starring Kishore of Polladhavan and Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu fame, Tinnu Anand, who starred in Mani Ratnam's Nayagan and Bombay, comedy actor Sathyan and Smitha, a newcomer from Karnataka, in lead roles and seven artists as Villains, the film has musical score by Rohit Kulkarni and cinematography by J. Mahendran. The film was released on 14 January 2010.