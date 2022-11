Not Available

Porky Pig is sent out by his father with $11.00 spending money for help on the farm, unfortunately, he accidentally spends it on an auction, for a sickly, broken-down race horse known as Tea Biscuit. Porky shapes him up for a race, although Tea Biscuit's attention is diverted to a trombone. However, a balloon pop assures that Porky wins with Tea Biscuit and gets the reward...