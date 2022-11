Not Available

A woman's house, on the side of the cliff, is about to fall into the sea, due to waves washing away the cliff. In a panic, she call's Porky's moving company. Porky's assistant, a former boxer, starts swinging when he hears a bell until hit on the head, when he stops and says, "Okay, boss." They get to the house and have various adventures while moving the furniture, mostly because the entire house keeps tilting back and forth on the shaky ground.