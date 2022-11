Not Available

Porky is raising chickens, ducks, and geese. Many birds have fallen victim to the hawk, Porky's going to do everything he can to fight back. He takes to the air, but the buzzard calls in reinforcements; first they pull Porky's tail, then they bombard him with eggs, and finally they steal his machine gun. The birds toss the chick back and forth football style, but drop it; Porky recovers, and manages to take out the flock of buzzards.