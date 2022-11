Not Available

A beauty like Hanna should have no trouble making a home in LA. But as it turns out, porn stars don't live like the rest of us. Not when her twin friends challenge her to a cocksucking contest featuring her roommate. Or when her leading director and leading man practically comes to blows over her. Or when she gets attacked by the other GoldStar Models. In short, Hanna may need a new place to live. Got room?