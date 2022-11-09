Not Available

The story of a group of friends who meet at the home of Marcos (filmmaker and gay) in the pre-event of a costume party where the slogan is: "Men dress as women and women as men". During that previous one, the owner of the house shows his friends his first short film (Porno de Autor). A story about two teenagers and the relationship of one of them with the older brother of the other. The concept of the short, which proposes to tell a story in a very natural and everyday way, full of details and above all of sexual tension, ends up moving, inevitably, to the group of friends.