Some hardcore's action in this Joe D’ Amato cut and paster that stars Laura Gemser and Dirce Funari as lesbian lovers who work at a kinky nightclub. Gemser dances naked with a python and her junkie girlfriend Funari performs live sex acts both on and off stage (got something on your chin there, sweetie). With insert footage from Eva Nera (aka Black Cobra) and Emanuelle in Bangkok