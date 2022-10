Not Available

Charlie, the protagonist of the Slovenian film “Porno Film”, is so dedicated to his porn viewing that his two friends John and Frank jokes that he must have a PhD in pornography by now. Using Charlie’s extensive knowledge of all things porn, the trio sets out to make the “first real Slovenia porn film”, in Slovenian language and everything — except the women in the film are emigrated Russian hookers, and their Slovenian isn’t very good.