Not Available

After a hot and horny sex session, Jesse Jane's boyfriend (Johnny Sins) goes on a trip. He leaves her in the hands of her bubbly sister, Riley Steele. When boredom sets in on the girls, they resort to calling in a college friend, Chanel Preston, to help them stir up some trouble by pulling porno pranks – tempting unsuspecting guys into having sex with them while having it secretly filmed. Handyman Bill Bailey is the first to fall into the sex trap when Riley and Chanel seduce him with their wet and willing bodies. Riley's douchebag boyfriend, Ryan Driller, is the second to succumb when their busty gal pal, Ava Addams, uses her massive mammaries to lure him into cheating on her.