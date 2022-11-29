Porno Screentests

Not Available

Sissy Pirjo-Leena co-hosts this 1982 sexvid with John Hollyfield, introducing a series of alleged screen tests featuring wannabe porn stars and starlets. The format allows for a series of short encounters featuring relatively unknown hardcore performers in surprisingly effective encounters. A threeway with Louise, Bertha and Billy Dee kicks things into high gear, which is followed by gray-haired Lisa taking on Jon Martin in a scorcher. A frantic four-way follows, as Kiki and Miko's lesbian session gets interrupted by a pair of guys. In the end, Sissy and John decide to engage in some freaky fun of their own. A nice chance to catch some usually unseen starlets makes this one well worth recommending.