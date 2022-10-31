Porno Unplugged

Not Available

PORNOUNPLUGGED is a journey into uncertainty, a quest by journalist Fabian Burstein, who looked behind the curtains of this fascinating industry. Starting in Budapest he heads westwards to explore a new world on its victory march rooted deeply in Austria. On this journey he meets the heroes and leading actors of this story: Austrians Mick Blue, Renee Pornero and Thomas Janisch. What's more, they are protagonists within the international porn industry. Starting in Austria they have erotically conquered the X-rated shelves of many a DVD-rental worldwide. These "heroes" from an ostracized industry are the links on the team's journey of several thousand miles. Shoots, fairs, living environments, award shows, dreams, relationships, disappointments. Budapest, Vienna, Graz, Bad Ischl, Las Vegas, Los Angeles. PORNOUNPLUGGED follows its native porn stars to where their lives happen. From east to west... Written by Fabian Burstein