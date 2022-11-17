Pornoestasi

Not Available

Annie (Erika Cool) is married to Jacques and together they run a dress shop with the assistance of Justine (Martine Grimaud). Annie spends much of the time looking forlorn as she watches her husband chat up the female customers and she daydreams of better times with him, having romantic sex in various places. Jacques has an affair with customer Martine and also with the shop assistant. He tries to persuade his wife to join him in his swinging lifestyle and takes her to a swingers' club run by Jocelyne Clairis. But Annie won't join in until after Jacques gets his friend Paul to seduce her in the dress shop. Then they visit the club again and take part in an orgy with the owner, Pierre (André Miller), Martine (Elisabeth Buré) and Nathalie (Maryline Guillaume).