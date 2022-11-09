Pornografie illegal?

Not Available

The adventures of two American gangsters who are hiding from the FBI in Hamburg, Germany. When there becomes too hot, they move to Munich. Their erotic adventures include sexy girls, prostitutes and lesbians until they the law finally catches up to them. At the same time, their sadistic buddies [Jimmy & Johnny] in California go on a general crime spree around the countryside, torturing and killing those who get in their way finally ending up with three women imprisoned in an apartment whom they constantly rape and also torture [although one girl in particular doesn't seem to mind]