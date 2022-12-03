Pornographer: Playback

Not Available

Novel writer Rio Kijima and university student Haruhiko Kuzumi are in a romantic relationship. Even after Rio Kijima returned to his hometown, they maintained their relationship by corresponding with each other. Haruhiko Kuzumi recently got a job and their relationship has not been the same. One day, Rio Kijima injures his arm. He meets Shizuo Akemi. Rio Kijima asks Shizuo Akemi to transcribe a story he is writing. This causes Rio Kijima to remember when he and Haruhiko Kuzumi first became interested in each other. Around this time, Haruhiko Kuzumi comes to Rio Kijima.