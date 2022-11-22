Pornographie spéciale - Rage porno

Not Available

This movie, which probably projected in French cinemas under the title Pornographie spéciale, consists of Rage Porno, a court métrage of approximately 24 mins duration (full credits for the cast: Sylvie Bulle, Guy Royer, Gabriel Seloy & John Oury), and Pornographie spéciale, a long métrage of approximately 52 mins duration (no credits for the cast). In my copy, both films are projected back-to-back “as a whole”, but with no clear indication that Pornographie spéciale constituted the main title for both these brief films.