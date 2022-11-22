Not Available

Pornographie spéciale - Rage porno

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This movie, which probably projected in French cinemas under the title Pornographie spéciale, consists of Rage Porno, a court métrage of approximately 24 mins duration (full credits for the cast: Sylvie Bulle, Guy Royer, Gabriel Seloy & John Oury), and Pornographie spéciale, a long métrage of approximately 52 mins duration (no credits for the cast). In my copy, both films are projected back-to-back “as a whole”, but with no clear indication that Pornographie spéciale constituted the main title for both these brief films.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images