Lalo (32) lives in Oaxaca, in a mountain town in southern Mexico, where he works in a factory. His parents don't know that he is a sex influencer. Nor do they know that he is HIV positive. Lalo spends all his time developing different characters. He auditions for a porn movie. "Why do you want to do porn?" they ask. "Because I like to be seen." Pornomelancholia reflects on the limits of intimacy in a time when everyday life and subjectivity have become a show for the gaze of others.