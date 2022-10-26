Not Available

The story of Karl, Christian and Leo will forever change the way you view the relationship between men and women. In a world were women have the power and all the advantages, they've learned that there is only room for one kind of man - the kind that shaves his balls. In a competition to beat Casanova, they fall victim to their own most charming and destructive in a game all men and women are doomed to lose. Pornopung is a dark and entertaining journey through the forefront of modern seduction and sexuality. It will make the most ardent feminist admit that they've won the war of the sexes.