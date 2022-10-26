Not Available

Pornopung

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Feil Film

The story of Karl, Christian and Leo will forever change the way you view the relationship between men and women. In a world were women have the power and all the advantages, they've learned that there is only room for one kind of man - the kind that shaves his balls. In a competition to beat Casanova, they fall victim to their own most charming and destructive in a game all men and women are doomed to lose. Pornopung is a dark and entertaining journey through the forefront of modern seduction and sexuality. It will make the most ardent feminist admit that they've won the war of the sexes.

Cast

Ingar Helge GimleAdvokaten

