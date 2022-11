Not Available

So anyway as I explained previously but now must recall these are the behind-the-scenes workings of JM Productions. A really horrible indictment of the industry, they are more horror films than anything: clearly unbalanced girls crying, getting fucked over and flying off the handle. I hope I never have a daughter so she never ends up in this line of work. Although keep an eye out for the lighting guy who turns up to work pissed and ends up having to wear the chicken costume.