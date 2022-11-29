Not Available

What happens to adult film stars when their industry comes to a halt? "Pornstar Pandemic: The Guys" seeks to discover just that by opening the doors to a rare, intimate examination of LGBTQ adult actors and their lives during the COVID-19 quarantine. Follow top adult stars Dante Colle, Pierce Paris, DeAngelo Jackson, and newcomers Elijah Wilde and Jack Loft during their daily activities. Discover their personal thoughts on the current state of the industry, their own roles in it, how the shutdown has affected their lives and livelihood, and what's next once everyone can return to work.