With a starting point in the architectural facades of Brussels, the postcards become a filter through which to view the city as a facade. Whereas the front of the postcard is a construction of the identity of the city, the back is a singular personal reference. In architecture façadism is when the building is demolished leaving only the façade. In a porous grid system of lines, layers and time, the facade becomes our shared reference to read the temporal space of the city. A spatial (de)construction of a city, 3D animation on 16mm.