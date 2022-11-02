Porque te vi llorar

Not Available

While half of Spain begins to pay for the past crimes committed during the Republican delirium, young and not so young children of the wealthy classes to shape the new regime's military forces are preparing to begin their ascent in the social and economic environment. However, among them there are still genuine saviors of the homeland as the young protagonist of this story, the son of a good family, Catholic and Falangist, who, shocked by the tears and a the suicidal attemps of a girl he was in love with in the past and who was later raped by the republican troops, decides to marry her and give his noble surname to a child born of such outrage.