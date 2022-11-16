Not Available

Kira's main heroine has an accident. Kira's father, a boxing coach, acts contrary to circumstances and sincerely believes that the simulator he created will help her daughter recover. It is during this difficult period of life that Andrei comes to the gym to train. Together with this bright feeling of love, hope and events come to the girl’s life that no one expected. The main battle for each character is still ahead. Only an irrepressible desire to live and love can lead heroes to victory, through mistakes and revelations inherent in youth.