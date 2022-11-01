Port of Return

Not Available

The heart is a battlefield where struggles between good and evil, light and darkness rage.Frostlight, a naive girl, disregards the fortuneteller's warnings, and tries too hard in keeping Westwind's heart. Her attempts catch the attention of Asura, and a war breaks out. Frostlight quickly boards a mysterious ship and departs on a perilous and fantastic journey. This strange ship carries a cast of helpless, tormented souls as it drifts through a mysterious space, unable to make port. The souls fear that Asura could strike at any moment and send them to the Asuran Realm, never to return.