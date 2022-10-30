Portable Life

Not Available

In the mist at the edge of a lake, the 17-year-old Sea (Ella-June Henrard) finds a mysterious medallion. It is the start of a journey around the world in which Sea lets herself be led through unexpected twists, turns and mysterious signs to discover that there is an irreversible link between the intriguing acquaintances and magical places she finds on her way. While she journeys through lifes adventures and comes face to face with herself, she recognizes people and places that she actually should not know, as if she is travelling back to decisive moments of a past life.