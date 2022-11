Not Available

Biography of Nova Scotia born contralto Portia White, who in the 1940' and 50's was often compared to the American Marian Anderson, covering her singing and teaching careers. Uses archival film and TV footage, excerpts from recordings, and interviews with family, friends, pupils and her accompanist, to portray a talented, dignified woman, her career shortened by mismanagement and ill health, but who left an important heritage that is remembered by those who knew her.