A second frame is added to the picture of portrait of a young woman in such a way that the vertical colored patterns can move in a tight formation, precisely and synchronously, there is no space between them. What is then consummated in harmony with an acoustic guitar is a kind of Doctrine of Affects for the female body, conveyed by means of colors and their vitally switching values to create an organic form. At some point red suddenly breaks out of the grid, threatening to overpower everything else. Remaining the same and changing at the same time. (Marc Ries)