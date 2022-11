Not Available

In this in-depth portrait of painter Édouard Manet, filmmaker Didier Baussy visits the milieus that fueled the vision of the celebrated artist -- hailed as the leader of the French impressionist movement -- whose works had a sweeping influence. Filmed throughout Spain and France, the rich retrospective traces the roots of such Manet essentials as Le déjeuner sur l'herbe and the controversial Olympia.