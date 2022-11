Not Available

Jordan West is a divorcée who moonlights at a professional dating service to make ends meet. But her secret job causes gossip among her neighbors and trouble at the real estate office where she works in the daytime, while her teenage daughter is the only one who remains oblivious to her mother's night job. When Jordan tries to quit her escort profession, she find herself harassed by her boss/madam Mrs. Kennedy and then stalked by an unknown former client.