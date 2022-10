Not Available

In the Mexican narco-war, thousands of mothers search for their missing sons and daughters. In Portraits of a Search, the stories of Natividad, Guadalupe and Margarita intertwine to convey the different forms of confronting the search and uncertainty: one turns to the FBI, another obtains the Nation´s president´s personal promise, and the other tries to return to her routines so as to save her grandson. A portrait of Mexico today.