Portraits: The Piano Music of Scott Wheeler

Not Available

A behind-the-scenes look into the first major recording of Scott Wheeler's piano music, including several musical portraits. Wheeler, best known for his operas, started composing musical portraits while studying under Virgil Thomson. The pieces are performed by pianist Donald Berman. It is hosted by Katie Northlich. Wheeler, Berman, and music producer Adam Abeshouse are interviewed. This documentary also features interviews with some of the portrait subjects: author Megan Marshall, artist Shane Crabtree, director Fern R Lopez, soprano Nancy L. Armstrong, and organist James Woodman. Excerpts from their musical portraits are heard so you can decide for yourself the first question that inevitably comes to mind: Does the portrait sound like it's subject?