Poshter Boyz

    Poshter Boyz is a humorous take on a key social issue where three ordinary individuals of completely different age-groups find themselves brought together in an unwanted situation that has a serious negative effect on their well-settled happily progressing life. It revolves around an incident of three ordinary people who, to their surprise, find their pictures on a poster promoting vasectomy and how that error changes their lives around. Laced with a very interesting and well rounded music and background score, the film explores the journey of these three men through these trying times and their fight for justice.

