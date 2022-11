Not Available

Kirill, a Russian teenager who loves rap music with his best friend, falls in love with a beautiful young dancer, Katia. He also meets 2 new strange friends in a fight. He becomes deep in love with Katia. So he invited them in his apartment for the weekend. But while helping Kirill trying to impress Katia, Kirill's best friend dies in an accident. The four left friends start a nightmarish journey with death.