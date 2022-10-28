Not Available

Trini is the most famous flamingo dancer in the world and she has an envious life. Everyone loves her dancing, but when a seemingly innocuous domestic accident takes her husband's life, a deep depression falls over Trini forcing her to quit the stage. Damien's behaviour, her 8-year-old son, becomes uncontrollably forcing Trini to call upon doctor after doctor to provide relief. When no answers can be found, there is left only one possible explanation - Damien has been possessed by a dark spirit! Trini begins a desperate quest to repair her shattered family. This search eventually leads to a defrocked priest called Father Lenin whose own severe spiritual crisis may not bode well for what lays ahead. With no where to turn and all other hopes to save her shattered family exhausted, Trini must place her faith in a man whose faith is... questionable!