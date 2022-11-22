Possessed Grandmother in the Eerie House

Not Available

A follow-up to Nenek Lampir ("The Possessed Grandmother"). Rusimini is possessed by the spirit of her baby that she abandoned after birth and finally dies a tragic death. Her "imperfect" death (without peace) is used by the devil to wreak havoc. People are influenced to commit sin and then murdered, as if that is the only way for a "perfect" death to be achieved. To stop the wave of evil, Kyai Abdullah, a religious teacher, arrives to drive away and placate the evil spirits with peace.