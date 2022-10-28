Possessing Piper Rose

Not Available

Joanna (Rebecca Romijn, Ugly Betty, X-Men) and Ben Maxwell (David Cubitt, Medium, Lifetime's Bond of Silence) both have successful careers and a happy marriage. But the one thing they are eager for is a child to call their own. When the prospect of adoption is no longer an option, they are presented with an opportunity to bring home a little girl named Piper Rose on questionable legal terms.Â Their uncertainty is put to rest until strange, inexplicable events begin to happen around Piper. Could it be possible that little Piper is connected to a dark force or is there something more sinister behind her cute, angelic face?Â A tense, supernatural thriller that takes on the question of what it means to be a mother.