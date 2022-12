Not Available

Andrew “Dad” McQuade, a tough farmer, faces ruin because of a bank loan he cannot repay. He decides to sell a fifty-acre field called ‘Possum Paddock’ to his greedy neighbour, Dan Martin. However, Hugh Bracken, who is dating McQuade’s daughter, Nancy, sells his car to pay off the old man’s debts. He then discovers that a railway is to go through the paddock and is worth a fortune.