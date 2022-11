Not Available

What originally started as a “House on Haunted Hill” ripoff (long before the remake, mind you) ended up as a movie about fighting a giant (well, man-sized) killer possum. The original tape-to-tape edit left a lot to be desired, but this remade 2007 edit is much closer to being an actual coherent movie. This is the most-quoted movie by my friends and those involved, it has kind of a cheesy / enduring legacy about it. - Benjamin J. Heckendorn