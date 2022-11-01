Post Coitum

Not Available

Sexual drama from the man they call the Czech Fellini, Juraj Jakubisco. Never one to shy away from controversy, Jakubisco presents this highly-sexualised web of interweaving stories and characters. The tousled web includes Sabrina, her boss Zikmund and his partner Viola, the pleasure seeking ageing hippy photographer Bakchus, the naive Jarouska and his wife, the barmaid Messalina, the confused virgin Kristyna, the cynical med student and part time prostitute Kleopatra and the rocker, Adam. Each is living out a different little drama but they're all connected and they're all sexual. The film examines the aftermath of fun - the resounding consequences for others and ourselves, of careless sexual actions. Also poignantly touched upon is the resulting emptiness of finding that the short term kicks of a free and easy sexual lifestyle doesn't do anything but exacerbate the emptiness we use it to dispel.